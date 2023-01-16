Dort totaled 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 victory over the Nets.

Dort was one of the main reasons why the Thunder pulled the upset against the Nets, as he reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 3 and was deadly from deep, tying a season-high mark in three-pointers made. Dort is averaging 15.0 points per game in January.