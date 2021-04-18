Dort (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Toronto.
Dort has been excellent of late, but he appears to have picked up a right hip strain which has his status unclear for Sunday. Svi Mykhailiuk could see a start if Dort is sidelined.
