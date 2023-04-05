Dort is questionable for Thursday's matchup against Utah due to a right shoulder strain.
Dort is in danger of missing his first game since Feb. 7. If that's the case, there should be plenty of minutes available for Lindy Waters, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe.
