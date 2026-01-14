Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dort is questionable for Thursday's game against Houston with left foot soreness.
Dort is at risk of missing consecutive contests due to the issue. Aaron Wiggins stepped into the starting lineup for Tuesday's win over the Spurs in Dort's stead. Ajay Mitchell would also have an opportunity to claim a more sizable role if Dort remains out.
