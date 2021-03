Dort (toe) is questionable for Thursday's game in Atlanta, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The Thunder guaranteed the final two years of the 21-year-old's contract for 2021-22 and 2022-23, and he could return from a two-game absence Thursday. Dort has been sidelined by a left toe sprain, but he may retake the court against the Hawks.