Dort has been deemed questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to a right knee issue.
Dort had been dealing with a strained right hip previously, so this is a new issue for the injury report. He presumably suffered the injury in the team's previous game. His status will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off.
