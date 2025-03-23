Dort (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Dort missed the blowout win over the Hornets due to a pinched nerve in his right hip, but the questionable tag suggests he might have an outside chance to suit up Sunday. If Dort is unable to play, and knowing that Jalen Williams (hip) has already been ruled out, then Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams, or even Isaiah Joe, would be in line to see more minutes.
