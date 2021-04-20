Dort (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers.

Dort sat out Monday's game with a strained right hip, and he's at risk of missing a second straight contest. He's been on a tear lately. Over his past three appearances, Dort has averaged 32.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists in 33.3 minutes.

More News