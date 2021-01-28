Dort finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 31 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 102-97 win over the Suns.

Dort got back on track after going 1-for-10 from distance between the Thunder's previous two games, as his four treys were just one off his season-best total. The second-year wing can be a useful streaming option for three-pointers and steals, but on nights where his shot isn't falling, his stat lines are likely going to be lean. He's averaging only 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.4 blocks per game.