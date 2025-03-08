Dort (knee) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Dort will return to the floor Sunday for the Thunder after missing Wednesday's win against the Trail Blazers with a knee issue. The defensive-minded guard is averaging 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season for Oklahoma City.
