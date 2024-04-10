Dort has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs for rest purposes.
Dort will take a seat after posting 18 points (6-11 FG) in 30 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Kings. It'll be his first absence since Jan. 18, but Dort should be back in action Friday versus Milwaukee.
