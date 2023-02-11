Dort posted 18 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Friday's 138-129 win over the Trail Blazers.

Dort returned to the rotation after a strained hamstring kept him out for six games. The Thunder had a relatively quiet trade deadline in terms of fantasy implications, so Dort's managers can expect him to have a similar role. He came into Friday's contest with season averages of 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 triples.