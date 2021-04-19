Dort produced 29 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT) four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 112-106 loss to the Raptors.

Dort scored 21 of his 29 points in the first quarter as he went point-for-point with fellow Montreal native Chris Boucher. Dort has struggled with a concussion and injuries to his hip and shoulder over the past month, but his spotty attendance has also produced some massive numbers. He hammered the Jazz with 42 points earlier in the week, and he's posted double-digit scoring in seven straight games. Opting for any player on this roster can be a risky proposition, but Dort has demonstrated a solid floor of late and is a serious consideration across all formats.