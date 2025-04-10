Dort (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
The Thunder are prioritizing rest for their best players moving forward. Dort is one of many notable players who won't play Friday. Oklahoma City will likely turn to Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to help shoulder the load in Utah.
