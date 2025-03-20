Dort (hip) will not play in Friday's game against Charlotte.

Dort has missed two consecutive games due to his hip injury and will now miss a third after being officially ruled out for Friday. Friday marks Dort's eighth absence all season, but he may be in line to miss more time unless more encouraging news comes out in the future. With Jalen Williams (hip) also ruled for Friday, expect Kenrich Williams and Aaron Wiggins to see extended playing time.