Dort (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Jazz.
Dort was previously carrying a questionable tag, but he'll end up missing his first game of the season. He should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings after a couple days of rest. With Dort sidelined, we could see more of Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins.
