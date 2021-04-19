Dort (hip) will not play in Monday's game against the Wizards.
Dort has played in four of the last five games, but the Thunder will sit him down Monday as they play on the second night of a back-to-back. While a "hip strain" is the rationale for his absence, it's likely more of a rest-related move as the Thunder focus squarely on improving their lottery odds.
