Dort (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dort sustained the right hip soreness during Saturday's win over the Pistons, and he didn't return after exiting to the locker room in the third quarter. Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Jalen Williams (hip) and Dort being sidelined. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the 76ers.