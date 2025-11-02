Dort (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Dort will miss Sunday's game due to an illness, marking his first absence of the season. The gritty wing has struggled offensively to start the year, averaging 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 30.0 percent shooting across six starts. With the Arizona State product sidelined, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe are candidates to join the starting lineup.