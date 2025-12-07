site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Ruled out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dort (thigh) won't play Sunday against the Jazz.
Dort will be sidelined for a third straight game Sunday. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Suns.
