Dort (knee) will not play Sunday against the Kings.

Remarkably, Dort had appeared in four straight games heading into Sunday, so he was long overdue for a night off as the Thunder ease their way toward the end of the regular season. Dort went for 16 points, four rebounds, one assist and three three-pointers in Saturday's loss to the Warriors, and he was limited to just 24 minutes in the 39-point blowout.