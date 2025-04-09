Dort (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
After scoring 17 points in Tuesday's win against the Lakers, Dort won't be available on Wednesday in Phoenix. Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Joe could be in line to see more minutes against the Suns.
