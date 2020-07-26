Dort posted 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 win over the 76ers.

Dort was excellent defensively while making an impact offensively as well. He's generally not the most fantasy-friendly player, but Dort's defense keeps him on the floor and has helped him earn a spot in the starting five.