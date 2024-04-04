Dort recorded 15 points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 135-100 loss to Boston.

Dort had a rough night from the field, but his accuracy from the charity stripe allowed him to salvage what would've otherwise been a woeful night. Dort has now gone 12 straight appearances without clearing the 15-point mark, a span in which he's averaging 9.9 points per game while shooting a woeful 37.2 percent from the field.