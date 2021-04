Dort registered 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, one assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 117-93 loss to the Thunder.

The 21-year-old contributed everywhere in his return from a seven-game absence due to a concussion. Prior to the injury, the second-year guard was averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 41 games, so fantasy managers should expect similar production for the rest of the season.