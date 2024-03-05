Dort accumulated 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 116-104 loss to the Lakers.

All of Dort's points game from beyond the arc as his long-range stroke was dialed in during the loss. Dort has recorded five or more three-pointers five times this season and he's attempted an average of 4.9 three-point shots per game.