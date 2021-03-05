Dort delivered 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four steals, three rebounds, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Thursday's win at San Antonio.

Dort was coming off two straight games in which he couldn't score more than five points, and while the shooting woes continue to plague him, at least he delivered a bounce-back effort in terms of the scoring column. Dort has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 appearances and is averaging 12.9 points in that stretch, but he's also shooting a meager 33.3 percent from the field in that span.