Dort posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Warriors.

Dort was dealing with a right knee injury but still found a way to crack the starting five, and he was one of two Thunder players that scored at least 15 points. As long as healthy, Dort should remain in the starting lineup while being one of the team's go-to players on offense.