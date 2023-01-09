Dort produced 18 points (7-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 win over the Mavericks.
Dort struggled from the field and finished with more shot attempts than points scored, but he still ended with a solid fantasy line. He's now scored in double digits in six games in a row, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep in that stretch.
