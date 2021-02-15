Dort contributed 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in Oklahoma City's 114-109 victory Sunday over Milwaukee.

While Dort was able to reach a double-digit point total for the fourth time in five games, he also had a season-high seven turnovers. Going into Sunday's game, Dort's season-high was only three turnovers, but he was forced to handle the ball a lot more with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) missing his third straight game. Dort's toughness and two-way play should get him consistent minutes this season, but his inefficient shooting numbers make him a risky fantasy play.