Dort had 23 points (10-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over the Rockets.

On an afternoon when the Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (shoulder) and had six players in double-figures, Dort led the way with 23 points on 22 shots. He added a steal and a block on the defensive end, while draining multiple threes for the fourth time in his last five games.