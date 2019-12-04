Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Scores 24 points in loss
Dort posted 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-115 G League loss to the Wolves.
Dort led the team in scoring once again this year, hitting two of five threes and converting five of seven free throws from the charity stripe. He fell just one rebound short of a second double-double this season, which would have also matched his season high in a game. Dort is averaging 21.9 points on 48.7 percent shooting along with 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
