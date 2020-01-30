Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Scores career-high 23 points
Dort amassed 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 victory over the Kings.
Dort exploded on what was a career night, demonstrating his ability to convert from downtown. Despite the impressive performance, Dort is not a player to consider adding anywhere outside of deeper formats. This would appear to be somewhat of an outlier based on what we have seen thus far. However, this is the one position the Thunder have had some trouble in filling on a regular basis and perhaps Dort will be able to carve out a decent role moving forward.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Hits double figures for first time•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Starting vs. Rockets•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Slots into rotation Saturday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Plays 12 minutes in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Gets first NBA basket•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...