Dort amassed 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 victory over the Kings.

Dort exploded on what was a career night, demonstrating his ability to convert from downtown. Despite the impressive performance, Dort is not a player to consider adding anywhere outside of deeper formats. This would appear to be somewhat of an outlier based on what we have seen thus far. However, this is the one position the Thunder have had some trouble in filling on a regular basis and perhaps Dort will be able to carve out a decent role moving forward.