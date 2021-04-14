Dort posted 42 points (16-31 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 106-96 loss to the Jazz.

With Aleksej Pokusevski (arm) out, the Thunder turned to Dort for an offensive spark. He delivered, scoring a career-high 42 points while also coming up just two steals shy of tying his career high. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Dort to continue taking 31 shots per game, but given the Thunder's status as a deep rebuild, someone will have to step up offensively on a game-to-game basis. Sometimes, that may be Dort.