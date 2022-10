Dort supplied 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 win over the Clippers.

Dort got things going in the win, popping off for a season-high 21 points. The scoring has been up and down, although he has managed to rack up a combined eight steals over the first five games. When healthy, his role is assured. If you can deal with the scoring inconsistencies, he should remain a viable asset in competitive leagues.