Dort amassed 24 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during Sunday's 145-135 win over the Knicks.
Fifteen of Dort's 24 points came in the second half as he made all but one of his shot attempts and all four of his free throws. He got into foul trouble in the first quarter and his minutes were limited in each subsequent period. Consistency has been an issue for the 23-year-old and he's had more bad than good nights through the season's first 13 games.
