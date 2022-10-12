Dort finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 victory over the Pistons.

Dort suited up for the first time since suffering a concussion during training camp, producing a well-rounded fantasy line. Having improved his offensive game over the past 12 months, the hope is that he can up his production on the defensive end of the floor. Firmly entrenched as a starter, Dort makes for a viable target late in drafts, especially given the path to minutes when compared to other players in that range.