Dort delivered 24 points (8-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds across 24 minutes in Thursday's 128-125 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Dort was fed early and often, and the crowd was energetic every time he made a bucket since the game was played in his hometown of Montreal. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren are expected to be the driving forces on offense for the Thunder once the regular season starts, but don't rule Dort out from having a prominent role as well. He averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game last season, and he has netted 13.0 or more points per game in each of his last three campaigns.