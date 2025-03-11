Dort posted 26 points (9-16 FG, 8-14 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and four steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 140-127 loss to Denver.

The 26 points and eight made threes were both season highs for Dort, who led the Thunder in scoring on the night. The 25-year-old wing has been struggling to provide consistent offense since the All-Star break, scoring in double digits only three times in his last 10 appearances while averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals.