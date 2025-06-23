Dort contributed nine points (3-10 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 103-91 victory over the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Playing in his sixth NBA season, Dort posted another reliable campaign on the wings in Oklahoma City, ultimately resulting in a championship run. The 26-year-old wing appeared in 71 regular-season contests, posting averages of 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 blocks, 1.1 steals and 2.4 three-pointers on 43.5 percent shooting from the field. Dort is under contract for one more season with a club option worth $18.2 million in 2026-27.