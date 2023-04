Dort (rest) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Dort took a seat for Sunday's regular-season finale due to rest purposes, but as expected, he'll be available for the Thunder's Play-In Tournament matchup versus New Orleans. Across 74 regular-season appearances (73 starts), the fourth-year wing averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.