Dort will start in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Dort cleared concussion protocols over the weekend and will start against the Pistons Tuesday. Dort upped his scoring to 17.2 points per game last season and will have an opportunity to produce even more with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out for an extended period of time.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Clears protocols, playing Sunday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Healthy entering training camp•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Staying with OKC on five-year pact•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Back to 100 percent in 2-3 months•