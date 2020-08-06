Dort produced 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and a steak across 31 minutes in Friday's 105-86 win over the Lakers in Orlando.

With Dennis Schroder (personal) absent, an increased role was expected for Dort, but Hamidou Diallo was also in consideration for more minutes. The rookie out of Arizona State kept Diallo off the floor, and also decreased Shai-Gilgeous Alexander's role somewhat. The Thunder played at a different speed when Dort was in the lineup, and his tremendous hustle and defensive skills were apparent to anyone watching the game. Shooting is still his weakness, and if he hopes to carve a more significant role, he needs to sort that issue out. Still, the guard has enormous potential and should see a similar workload until Dennis Schroder returns.