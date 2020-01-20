Dort (illness) played 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 119-106 win over the Trail Blazers, supplying seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists and two steals.

Before slotting into coach Billy Donovan's rotation over the weekend, Dort hadn't appeared for the Thunder nor the G League's Oklahoma City Blue since Jan. 5. An illness forced a few of those absences, but the Blue's light game schedule more than anything may have contributed to his lack of usage. In any event, Dort appears healthy now and should suit up again for the parent club Monday in Houston. He'll have a good chance at cracking the rotation again with the Thunder having ruled out three wings (Terrance Ferguson, Abdel Nader and Andre Roberson) due to injury.