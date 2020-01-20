Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Slots into rotation Saturday
Dort (illness) played 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 119-106 win over the Trail Blazers, supplying seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists and two steals.
Before slotting into coach Billy Donovan's rotation over the weekend, Dort hadn't appeared for the Thunder nor the G League's Oklahoma City Blue since Jan. 5. An illness forced a few of those absences, but the Blue's light game schedule more than anything may have contributed to his lack of usage. In any event, Dort appears healthy now and should suit up again for the parent club Monday in Houston. He'll have a good chance at cracking the rotation again with the Thunder having ruled out three wings (Terrance Ferguson, Abdel Nader and Andre Roberson) due to injury.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Plays 12 minutes in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Gets first NBA basket•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Scores 24 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Drops 26 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Paces team in scoring•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...