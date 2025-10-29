Dort produced 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 107-101 victory over the Kings.

Dort didn't have much luck from beyond the arc, but he saw a massive workload once again and put together a solid game on both ends of the court. Dort's fantasy appeal isn't the greatest due to the amount of offensive firepower on Oklahoma City -- through five regular-season contests, Dort is averaging 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 36.5 minutes per game.