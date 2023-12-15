Dort is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
Dort will replace Cason Wallace in the first unit after sitting out Monday's game against the Jazz due to an ankle injury. There's been no word of any possible restrictions for Thursday night.
