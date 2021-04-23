Dort (hip) will play and start Friday against the Wizards, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
After a two-game absence, Dort will return to the lineup. Over his past four appearances, he's averaged 28.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 assists in 32.3 minutes.
