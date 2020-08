Dort (knee) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 2 against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Surprisingly cleared to play, Dort will be inserted into the starting lineup to presumably guard James Harden. Thursday will mark Dort's 29th straight start in games he's appeared in, and across this stretch, he's averaging 7.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.5 minutes.