Dort (concussion) will start Saturday against the 76ers, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports. He will not have a minutes limit.

In his first game back from a seven-contest absence due to a concussion, Dort will get the start. He's started every game he's appeared in this season, and he's averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.4 minutes.