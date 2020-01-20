Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Starting vs. Rockets
Dort is listed as a starter for Monday's game against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The rookie factored into the rotation on Saturday against Portland, but on the whole this season, his appearances have been few and far between. Even so, the Thunder apparently like what they saw out of the Arizona State product, who will get the nod at small forward with Terrance Ferguson and Abdel Nader out of action. Dort saw 20 minutes of action off the bench Saturday.
